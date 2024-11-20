Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,100 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 5,803,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,833.7 days.

Hydro One Stock Up 1.5 %

Hydro One stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

