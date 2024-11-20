Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,100 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 5,803,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,833.7 days.
Hydro One Stock Up 1.5 %
Hydro One stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $35.31.
About Hydro One
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.