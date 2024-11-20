J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Update

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JDWPF opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $9.67.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
