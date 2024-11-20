J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Update

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JDWPF opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

