Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Fluidra stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

