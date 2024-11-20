NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.73. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

