Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

TRMB has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Trimble stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trimble has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $74.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

