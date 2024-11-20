FY2024 EPS Estimates for Shattuck Labs Decreased by Analyst

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Shattuck Labs in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STTK. Citigroup downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shattuck Labs Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 209.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 38.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 502,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 25.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Taylor Schreiber bought 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,912.42. This represents a 105.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.