Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $205.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 18,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.