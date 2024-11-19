Huntington National Bank Has $85,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BHP Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in BHP Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 145,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.2 %

BHP Group stock opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.