CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 710 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $178.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.75 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

Get Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.