CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 6,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

