JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Curi RMB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $86,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $690.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

