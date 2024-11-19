Huntington National Bank Acquires 619 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 12,380.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.9 %

SNX stock opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.70%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $769,689.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,664.63. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,834,514.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. The trade was a 10.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,329. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

