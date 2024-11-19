37,809 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zeta Global ( NYSE:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner acquired 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,804,188. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imran Khan acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,800. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

