Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 408,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Bretton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $5,061,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,560,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,129,000 after purchasing an additional 512,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.55. The company has a market capitalization of $690.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $151.92 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

