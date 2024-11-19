Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ashland by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ashland news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $67,617.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,585.70. This trade represents a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

Ashland Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.36%.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

