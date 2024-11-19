TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 159.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $234,590.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $689,721.45. This trade represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,834,514.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. This represents a 10.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,645 shares of company stock worth $8,414,329 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

