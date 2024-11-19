EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

