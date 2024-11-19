Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 89,357 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,357 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 287.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Gray Television by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Gray Television by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 27.6% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,408,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 17,363.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Performance

GTN opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $443.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Gray Television to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Gray Television from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

