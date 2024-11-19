Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Anthony P. Lee Sells 25,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,731,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,996,916.30. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

