GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $94.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

