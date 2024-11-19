CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.18 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $307.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.42. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total transaction of $218,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,931.20. This represents a 35.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

