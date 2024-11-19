CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Leidos by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Leidos Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $158.84 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

