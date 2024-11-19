CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.16.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,199 shares of company stock worth $1,080,634. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

