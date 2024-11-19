CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.44.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $214.86 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $217.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.37 and its 200-day moving average is $177.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

