Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT at $34.07

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.07.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,997 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $75,347,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 381.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,205,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after buying an additional 955,071 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,021.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after buying an additional 947,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 818,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO opened at $40.29 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

