Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.93. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 45.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6,250.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 141,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 139,697 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 57.9% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 369,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 135,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 127,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

