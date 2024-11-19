Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.17 Million Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.85% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,373,000 after purchasing an additional 492,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,892 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,600,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,962,000 after acquiring an additional 691,894 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,297,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 380,027 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,475,000.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.79.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4810.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

SWTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

