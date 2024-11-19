Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.2 %

CHD opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $110.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. This trade represents a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,437.36. The trade was a 26.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,613 shares of company stock valued at $50,858,457. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

