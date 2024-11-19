OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $490.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.40 and its 200-day moving average is $416.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $307.09 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

