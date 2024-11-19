Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,185 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 103.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLMN opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 269.57 and a beta of 1.65. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

