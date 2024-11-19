CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AVY opened at $198.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.79 and a 200 day moving average of $217.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $186.66 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.26%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. This trade represents a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.96.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

