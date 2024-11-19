OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,541 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,181 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 52.3% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,254,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,466,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,124,000 after buying an additional 3,399,288 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,409,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $526,943.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,363,575.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $165,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,956.49. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,175 shares of company stock worth $1,763,279 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

