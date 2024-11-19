Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 842.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $151.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day moving average is $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $166.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.