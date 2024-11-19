Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,754,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,962,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,701,000 after buying an additional 1,059,320 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,585,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after buying an additional 234,857 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

