Huntington National Bank Purchases 699 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 321.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after buying an additional 431,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.