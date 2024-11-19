GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Holdings Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 298.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,882,801.43. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,844 shares of company stock worth $4,619,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $185.11 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $190.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.41. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GDDY shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.38.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

