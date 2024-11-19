Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in UGI by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 217,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in UGI by 29.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 548,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

UGI Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.