Huntington National Bank Acquires 532 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 214.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Twilio by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 224,040 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its position in Twilio by 70.0% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Twilio by 30.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 736.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,391 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

Twilio Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,581.19. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,745. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

