Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $172.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.59 and a 12 month high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

