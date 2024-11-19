Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,732,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,174,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,595,000 after purchasing an additional 677,036 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,274,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 138,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,003,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 182,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of TNDM opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $243.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.14 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.