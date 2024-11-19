Huntington National Bank Has $73,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 937.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 282.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.5 %

M stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on M shares. Argus upgraded Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

