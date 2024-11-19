Huntington National Bank Buys 1,131 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2,827.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $19,417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,723 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 45,336 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 107,991.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,687,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,645 shares in the company, valued at $32,323,661.15. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $954,952.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,254.50. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,483 shares of company stock valued at $20,737,537 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

