OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

