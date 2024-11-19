MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,589 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 21.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $359,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,571,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,430,000 after acquiring an additional 62,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 124.3% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

