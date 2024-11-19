CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,636 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $1,512,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 251,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 62,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 162.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after buying an additional 302,240 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $114.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

