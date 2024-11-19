BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform Rating

William Blair upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BrightView in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 142.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BrightView has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in BrightView by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of BrightView by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 8.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 3.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

