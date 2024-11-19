Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,106 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,957,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 66.4% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,683 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.37.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

