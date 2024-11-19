Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 7,911 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4,406.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $378.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.94%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

