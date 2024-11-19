Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 6,209 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of EPR Properties worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1,725.0% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 67.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.28.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

