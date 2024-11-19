Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 1,772.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of RXO worth $21,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in RXO by 40.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the second quarter worth about $112,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of RXO by 57.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of RXO by 29.6% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.33.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.19 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. RXO’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

